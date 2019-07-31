Home

Anthony Pecora

July 8, 1924 - July 31, 2005

Dad it was 14 years ago today that you were taken from us. We will never forget all the happiness and joy that you brought to all of our lives. Now that Mom, the love of your life is with you in Heaven, you have your dance partner back. You are both in our thoughts and prayers each and every day. Our lives go on but they will never be the same without you. We miss you both.

Love always,

John, Linda, Anthony, Gianna and JP

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
