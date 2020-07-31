1/
Anthony Pecora
July 8, 1924 - July 31, 2005

Dad it was 15 years ago today that you were taken from us. We will never forget all the happiness and joy that you brought to all of our lives. Now that Mom, the love of your life is with you in Heaven, you have your dance partner back. You are both in our thoughts and prayers each and every day. Our lives go on but they will never be the same without you. We miss you both.

Love always,

John, Linda, Anthony, Gianna and JP


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

