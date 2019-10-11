|
Anthony "Tony" Pinelli, age 71, suddenly. Devoted husband of Karen nee Kozderka; beloved father of Anthony J.; beloved son of the late Anthony and the late Louise nee DeGeorge; dear brother of Madeline Pinelli, Vincent (Sue) Pinelli, Mary Lou Kelley, Mary (Rod) Mellon, Richard Pinelli, Christina (Marvin) Baldwin and Lawrence Pinelli; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; beloved friend of many and respected adviser to family, friends and clients. Visitation Sunday October 13, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wounded Warrier Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org, would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019