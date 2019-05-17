Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Anthony R. Lombardi Obituary
Anthony R. Lombardi, beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Tudisco) Lombardi; loving father of John (Angela) Lombardi, Patricia (the late Robert) Sciaraffa, and Christine (Gerard) Sciaraffa; devoted grandfather of Claudia (James) Schroeder, Anthony, Dianna, Theresa, Laura, and Stephen Sciaraffa, and great-grandfather of Tyler and Ethan Schroeder; dear brother of John "Junior" Lombardi, the late Rose Marie Sacks, and the late Vito Lombardi; survived by dear sister-in-law Dorothy Tudisco; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and fond cousin of many. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, 60707 to St. Beatrice Church, 9701 W. Irving Park Road, Schiller Park, 60176 for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Have Dreams Organization, 515 Busse Highway, Suite 150, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or havedreams.org/donate. (847) 685-0250. For information please call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 17 to May 19, 2019
