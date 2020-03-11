|
Anthony R. Malatesta, Sr, age 96, of Huntley, formerly of DesPlaines. Beloved husband of Grace, nee Scarpelli; loving father of Anthony R. Malatesta Jr; fond brother of Esther (Leonard) Grzenia, the late Jerry Malatesta, the late Joe Malatesta, and the late Mario Malatesta; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Proud WWII Army/Air corps veteran, credited with 35 sorties in the European Theater. Member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Italian American Club, and Motorola Retiree's Club.
Visitation Thursday, March 12th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. In State Friday 9:30 AM at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to and are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020