Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Anthony San Filippo
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1450 Green Trails Dr.
Naperville, IL
Anthony 'Tony' San Filippo, Retired C.P.D., age 74. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Laverty) and the late Grace (nee Scardullo); devoted father of Vincent, C.P.D. (Jennifer) San Filippo, and Dominic (Gwenn) San Filippo; proud grandfather of Grace & Gianna, and Charlie & Evie; dear brother of Jacqueline (Bill) Merz, Joseph San Filippo Jr., Sebastian San Filippo Ret. C.P.D., and the late Concetta Crawford; cherished son of the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy San Filippo; fond brother-in-law and uncle to many. Visitation Friday, May 17th 3 PM to 9 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, 60532. Prayers from funeral home Saturday, May 18th 9:15 AM to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr. Naperville, 60540, for Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mark-9: mark-9.org/donate/; to support retired Police K9's, would be appreciated. For information: 630-964-9392 or blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
