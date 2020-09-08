1/
Anthony Sole
Anthony Sole, age 72, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Maryann Sole nee Daniello; loving father of Dominic (Beth) Sole, Antoinette Sarno and Michael Sole; devoted grandfather of Aubrie, Dominic, Nicolas and Gianna Sole, Nikko, Devin and Jenna Sarno; great-grandfather of Delsin and Everett; fond brother of Dominick and Nazareth. Visitation Thursday, September 10th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 9:45 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Mt. Carmel. Memorials will be to National Kidney Foundation. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral
09:45 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
