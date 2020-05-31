Anthony T. Chiodo Jr.
Anthony T. Chiodo, Jr. Devoted husband of Barbara "Bobbi" nee Lavorata; beloved father of John (Kenarr), Michael, Christopher (Grace) and the late Anthony III (Karen); loving grandfather of Alexandria, Anthony IV, Kathryn, Francesca; dear brother of Michael, Marie (Vito) Scopa and the late Louis (Sharon); brother-in-law of Nancy Lavorata. With today's current COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to have a public service for Anthony, so a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass and luncheon will take place at a later date. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Tony was my mentor, manager and most importantly my friend. Ill never forget Tony and will cherish the memories of our time at AAA. My deepest condolences to Bobbi and his sons, who were the world to him. I will miss you my friend.
Heather Price
Friend
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
