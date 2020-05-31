Anthony T. Chiodo, Jr. Devoted husband of Barbara "Bobbi" nee Lavorata; beloved father of John (Kenarr), Michael, Christopher (Grace) and the late Anthony III (Karen); loving grandfather of Alexandria, Anthony IV, Kathryn, Francesca; dear brother of Michael, Marie (Vito) Scopa and the late Louis (Sharon); brother-in-law of Nancy Lavorata. With today's current COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to have a public service for Anthony, so a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. A Memorial Mass and luncheon will take place at a later date. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.