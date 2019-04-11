Home

Anthony T. Pontarelli Obituary
Anthony T. Pontarelli; Anthony took his last breath on April 9, 2019 after a long battle with multiple Myeloma; Precious and beloved son of Anthony and Sally nee: Amabile. Adored brother of AnneRae; Loved nephew and cousin to many and dear friend to many. Chapel service Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Ralph Massey Funeral Director,LTD, 450 W. Lake St, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 miles west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd). Interment Chapel Hill Garden West Cemetery. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Donations to would be appreciated. For info 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
