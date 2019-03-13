Home

Dr. Anthony Thomas Chiodo DDS III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Anthony Thomas Chiodo DDS III Obituary
Dr. Anthony Thomas Chiodo III, DDS, age 59, passed peacefully into God's care surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen nee DaSilva; devoted father of Anthony IV and Kathryn; cherished son of Anthony, Jr. and Barbara nee Lavorata; son-in-law of Patricia and the late Bernardo DaSilva; dear brother of John (Kenarr), Michael and Christopher (Grace); fond uncle, cousin and brother-in-law to many. Anthony devoted his life to his family, and his children were his greatest pride and joy. He graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry, operating a private practice for 33 years. Anthony was an avid car enthusiast with a passion for fast cars. While in good health, he was an active member of Knights of Columbus. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor, and will be dearly missed by all. Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Friday 11:30 a.m. followed by procession to St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge for Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
