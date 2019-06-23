Anthony Thomas Dima, "Tony", 93, of Chicago, passed away peacefully June 12, 2019. A Brooklyn native, Tony proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked as a Manufacturer Representative for more than 40 years, representing Walgreens, Goldblatt's, Quickie, Libman, and many other great companies. An avid Notre Dame Football fan, he also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, deep sea fishing, volunteer work, and planning birthday dinners for friends. He relaxed by listening to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and having a glass or two of Courvoisier. Tony is survived by two godsons, many nephews, grand-nephews, nieces, great-nieces, cousins, and very close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Gaetano Dima and Teresa Battaglia Dima and his siblings Catherine Patrone, Joseph Dima, John Dima, Lola De Fazio, Vincent Dima, Julia Capozzi, and by his best friend Jack Kroenung. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's memory, to the (www.arthritis.org), which held a special place in his heart. Memorial mass Saturday, June 29, 11am, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 708 Belmont Ave, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary