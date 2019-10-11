|
Anthony "Hooker" Troinello passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Golden age of 94 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Dinah nee Manno. Devoted Father of Camille Peacock and Toni A. Brondsema. Fond Grandfather of Jennifer (Jason Steinke) Stratynski, Martin (Tonya) Peacock and the Late Kenny Webb. Survived by Sister Janet (Joseph) Meo. Family and Friends are to gather for the Memorial Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Interment Private. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Anthony's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guest. Please Omit Flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019