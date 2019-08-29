Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Anthony Vaccariello Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Vaccariello, age 81, passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by his family; preceded in death by his parents Albert and Filomena. He was the beloved husband of Liz nee Rakosy; loving father of Louise (Chris) Kardas, Liz (Denise), Anthony (Kim), and Theresa (Mike) Lawrence; cherished "Gramps" of Taylor (Chris) Prystawsky, Jordan Yousif, Michael Kardas, Anthony J. Vaccariello, Nicole Kardas, Randy Lawrence, Nicholas Vaccariello, Maria Lawrence, Lorena, and Alysa; Great Gramps of 5; special uncle to Cheri Maatz, cherished cousin to Mary Lou Caronchi and brother-in-law to Lydia Rakosy; fond uncle and cousin to many others; friend of many. Funeral Saturday 11:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 12:00 P.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Memorial Contributions to appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
