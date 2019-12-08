Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Anthony W. Borbely Obituary
Anthony W. Borbely, U.S. Army Veteran, Retired Detective, C.P.D. Loving husband of Mary Jo nee Ford Borbely. Cherished father of Brian Jonathan Borbely & Dr. Michael Patrick Borbely. Dear brother of Bonnie Wienc & the late Mark (Jeannie) Borbely. Devoted son of the late Bertha nee Korper & Anton Borbely. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 8:00 pm. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until the time of Services at 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
