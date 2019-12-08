|
Anthony W. Borbely, U.S. Army Veteran, Retired Detective, C.P.D. Loving husband of Mary Jo nee Ford Borbely. Cherished father of Brian Jonathan Borbely & Dr. Michael Patrick Borbely. Dear brother of Bonnie Wienc & the late Mark (Jeannie) Borbely. Devoted son of the late Bertha nee Korper & Anton Borbely. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 8:00 pm. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until the time of Services at 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019