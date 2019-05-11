|
Passed in peace May 9, 2019, 82, in Glenview, IL. Preceded in death by his father, Michael, mother Lena (Chiaramonte) and sister Mary. Dear Friend/Companion of Tania Dru. Survived by siblings William and Jodi. Loving father to Patricia, William, Michelle and Claudia. Grandfather to William Joseph "Joey", Kevin, Melissa, Eric and Nicolas. Tony was a long time member of the Chicago Carpenter's Union 1185, Assistant Manager of Cavalier Cadets, was an amateur photographer, golfer and bowler. A memorial celebration will be held June 15, 2019, see Facebook page Memorial of Anthony (Tony) W. Panzella for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019