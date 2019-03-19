|
|
age 64, formerly of Back of the Yards and St. Augustine Parish, beloved husband of Sue nee Essick, cherished father of Sabrina (Bryan) Johnson and Anthony, Jr. loving papa to Thor and Ashton. Beloved brother of Caryl (Linda Krinsky), Patricia (David) Zarazee, Diane Vaughn, Marianne (John) Wills, Mark (JoAnne) Pripusich, the late Catherine "Kay" (Dennis) Mrocwa and John (Kathy). Unforgettable uncle to 20 and beloved friend to many. Tony's family would like to thank wholeheartedly our angel and caregiver Ausra Lipkeviciene for her unwavering care, support and friendship. Former truck driver for Jewel Foods. Funeral Service Thursday, March 21st 11:00 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, Visitation Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019