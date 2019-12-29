|
Anthony W. Gargiulo, DDS, MS, of Three Oaks, Michigan, formerly of Chicago, died December 20th, 2019, in Naples, Florida after a brief hospitalization. Born in Chicago on May 21, 1930, he was the third son of the late Albert and Carmella Gargiulo, and brother to the late Alphonse Gargiulo and Albert Gargiulo.
After graduating from Crane High School on Chicago's West Side in 1946, Anthony enrolled at the University of Illinois at Navy Pier. He later transferred to and graduated from Roosevelt University in 1951 with a BS degree in biology. With a keen aptitude for the health sciences he enrolled at the School of Dentistry at Loyola University Chicago, where he began a decades long association. He was taught and mentored there by the late Harold Sicher, MD Dsc., who inspired him to specialize in the area of periodontics. He earned his DDS in 1956, and later received an MS and Certificate in Periodontics in 1959, all from Loyola.
Anthony lead-authored and co-authored a number of influential journal articles and texts through the years focused on issues in periodontics. His collaborators often included respected colleagues such as the late Balint J. Orban, DDS and Patrick Toto, DDS.
After graduation from Loyola in 1959, Anthony joined the practice of the late John Kollar, DDS. Later, in partnership with Peter Roberson, DDS, the trio formed a preeminent practice specializing in periodontics on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
In addition to his dental practice, Anthony joined the faculty at Loyola as Instructor in 1959 and eventually became a full Professor of Dentistry, later appointed chairman of its Periodontics Department. While at Loyola Anthony became a trusted mentor and advisor to many students and faculty. He continued to teach there until the dental school closed in 1996. He served many professional appointments through the years including as President of the American Board of Periodontology from 1987-1988 and later as President of the Chicago Institute of Medicine, from 1989-1990. During his professional years Anthony lectured extensively, including internationally in Europe, Latin America and Asia. In 1975, he was awarded the Orban Memorial Award for his contributions to the specialty of periodontology.
In 1961, Anthony married fellow dentist, the late Gloria A. Alessio, DDS, who had an established dental practice in Berwyn, IL. Together the couple raised six children in Oak Park and River Forest, IL, including three who followed in their footsteps; two as periodontists and one as an equine dentist. The couple divorced in 1994. In 2009, Anthony married Jane Duboise of Chicago.
Apart from his dental practice, Anthony was an avid gardener who evolved as an enthusiastic weekend "farmer" after purchasing Berrywood Farm in Three Oaks in 1978. Each year with the help of his family, he raised a wide variety of herbs, flowers and vegetables and took on projects ranging from well-spring development, orchard revitalization, and horse-raising. "The Farm" embodied his vision for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. Farming was his passion and hobby. He loved his garden, he always over-planted to share his bounty with friends and neighbors. Recently, The Farm became his full time residence. Anthony and Jane traveled extensively, however, he was always happy to return to his favorite place in the world, The Farm.
Anthony and Jane were 60-year ticket holders of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and involved in many of its fundraising efforts.They also loved evenings at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and visits to plays at the Goodman Theatre.
In addition to his wife Jane Duboise-Gargiulo, Anthony is survived by: his six children, Anthony Jr (Kathryn), Mark, Gloria (Adriano Pedrelli), Mia, Pia (Daniel O'Bryan), and Gian (Stephanie); five step children, Lanae (Ascal Bova), Arnold Silvestri (Ann Pascal), Laura (Thomas Johnson), Lynn and Leslie (Richard Snyder); over twenty grand-children and step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Yolanda Gargiulo. Services are being planned at St. Ann Church, 414 8th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102 in the coming days, in Chicago later in January and in Three Oaks, MI in the spring.
