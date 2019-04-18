Home

Antigoni Giannoulis

Antigoni Giannoulis Obituary
Antigoni Giannoulis, nee Stergiou, 92, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late John Giannoulis. Adored mother of Alexandra (George) Vlahos. Dear Yia Yia of Dr. Athanasios (Julie) Vlahos, Gena (Demetrie) Livaditis and Joanna (Bill) Apostolou. Loving Great Grandmother of five. Antigoni and her husband John owned Balo Cleaners on Lake Street in Chicago for almost 40 years. Visitation 10 AM, Friday, April 19th, St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067, until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019
