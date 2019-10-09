Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Basile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Basile


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Basile Obituary
Antoinette Basile (nee Carella), age 89, at rest October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmen; loving mother of Lucille (the late Stuffy) Hill, Vittoria (the late Randy) Glidewell and Annette (Robert) Auer; devoted grandmother of Michael Glidewell, Catherine (Greg) Frer, Ashley Auer and Bobbiann (Scott) Raughley; dearest great grandmother of Cathryn, Alexandra and Rebecca; dear sister of Sister Mary "Mannie" Eleanor O.S.M., Josephine DeSantis and Theresa Russo; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday October 10, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now