Antoinette Basile (nee Carella), age 89, at rest October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmen; loving mother of Lucille (the late Stuffy) Hill, Vittoria (the late Randy) Glidewell and Annette (Robert) Auer; devoted grandmother of Michael Glidewell, Catherine (Greg) Frer, Ashley Auer and Bobbiann (Scott) Raughley; dearest great grandmother of Cathryn, Alexandra and Rebecca; dear sister of Sister Mary "Mannie" Eleanor O.S.M., Josephine DeSantis and Theresa Russo; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday October 10, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019