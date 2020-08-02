Antoinette D. Fabianski, 95, loving wife for 73 years of Frank; beloved mother of Frank (Carol); Paulette (Edward) Stith, Janet (Dan) Bryan, the late Carol (John) McDonald, and Michael (Dale); cherished sister of Marie (the late Jack) Marinelli and Richard (Kathy) DiPietro; precious mother-in-law of Mary Fabianski; devoted grandmother to Frank, Joseph, Jamie, Michael, Andrew, Julie, Brian, Kevin, Daniel, Stephen, Colleen, Matthew, Michael, Joan, Elizabeth, the late Joseph, Jessica, Mikey, Kelcey and Nicholas; and great-grandmother to 36. Antoinette was an executive assistant for the Passionists Provincial for 37 proud years.
Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception. She was laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative care in her name. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com
.