Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
779 South York Road, (At Madison)
Elmhurst, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
779 South York Road, (At Madison)
Elmhurst, IL
Antoinette F. "Annette" Vigilante, nee Sirmarco, age 95; loving mother of Joanne (Ron) Albergo, John Vigilante and Angela (Anthony A.) Casaccio; proud grandmother of Annette (Andrew Schnell) Albergo, Ronald S. (Maria) Albergo, Vanessa (Brandon) Romanoff, Natalie (Mark) Fadden, Frank Vigilante, Amanda (Peter) O'Connor, John G. Vigilante, Francesca (Ben) Rabchuk and Anthony V.(Kelly) Casaccio; cherished great- grandmother of 14; devoted daughter of the late Alfonso and the late Angelina Sirmarco; fond sister of Nicholas (Sally) Sirmarco, Mildred (Sam) Serpe, Dominica (Minnie)(Mike) Campo, Josephine (Salvatore) Petillo, Ben (Janet) Sirmarco, Albert Sirmarco and Roberta (Phillip) Barone; dear sister-in-law and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews; former wife of the late Frank Vigilante. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:30 a.m until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 South York Road, (At Madison), Elmhurst. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
