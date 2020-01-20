Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Westchester, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Westchester, IL
View Map
Resources
Antoinette Gentile Obituary
Antoinette "Nettie" Gentile, 99, of Westchester, beloved sister of the late Joseph (the late Jessie) the late Salvatore (the late Mary) and the late Frederick Gentile; devoted daughter of the late Frederick and Anne Gentile; loving aunt of Linda (the late Albert) Korbel, James (Susan) and Joseph (Charlene) Gentile, Diane (John) Zilke and Mary Anne (Edward) Arcuri. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Thursday, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church, Westchester, IL. Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice. Info 800-562-0082 www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 20, 2020
