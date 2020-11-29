1/
Antoinette Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette (Tonie) Harrington of Downers Grove, IL passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 79. She is the beloved wife of Daniel for 48 years; loving mother of Dr. Daniel, Jr. (Dr. Keila Lopez) and Kelli (Michael Brozick); dear grandmother of Sabine; cherished cousin of Rozanne (Robert) Zibricky; fond aunt of Gregory, David, and Brian; in-law of Adna and Virgilio Lopez; and sister-in-law of Jeanne (John) Gorman and Elaine (John) Fenlon. A Funeral Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, Downers Grove, on Tuesday, December 1st, but due to Covid-19 concerns, it will be for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Thomas Amita Health Hospice Services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home – 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved