Antoinette (Tonie) Harrington of Downers Grove, IL passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 79. She is the beloved wife of Daniel for 48 years; loving mother of Dr. Daniel, Jr. (Dr. Keila Lopez) and Kelli (Michael Brozick); dear grandmother of Sabine; cherished cousin of Rozanne (Robert) Zibricky; fond aunt of Gregory, David, and Brian; in-law of Adna and Virgilio Lopez; and sister-in-law of Jeanne (John) Gorman and Elaine (John) Fenlon. A Funeral Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, Downers Grove, on Tuesday, December 1st, but due to Covid-19 concerns, it will be for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Thomas Amita Health Hospice Services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home – 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.