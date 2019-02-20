Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Glass
Antoinette K. Glass (nee Kilikevicus), beloved wife of the late Clifford A. Glass; loving mother of Mary Ellen (Richard) Cauble, Michael, Annette (Alain) Frequelin, Gary, and the late Robert Glass; dearest grandmother of Robert (Lizz) Glass, Sheryl (Jared) Edwards, David (Shelly) Glass, Cassie and Eleonore Frequelin, and Steve Jackson; devoted great-grandmother of Jared R., Elliana, Gage, Trinity, Gavin, Blake, Jackson, Griffin; cherished sister of the late Tony (Cassie) Kilik; fond aunt of Deanna, Howard (Darya) Glass; dear cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road {5500W} Burbank, IL 60459 to Nativity of The BVM Catholic Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral info 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
