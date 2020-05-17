Antoinette Kmiec
Antoinette "Toni" Kmiec - 7/18/1925-5/3/2020

Toni, age 94, matriarch and rock of our family, left this earth to garden the Heavens on May 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons Jim, Dan, and David (daughter-in-law Susan), daughter Mary Ann, grandchildren Michael, Natalie and Gwen, 7 grandchildren, brother Ray, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank in 2016, and many other friends and relatives. Toni was the keeper of family stories, avid cook and gardener, a voracious reader, loved to travel with husband Hank, but family was her greatest joy. She was Catholic Charities Foster Mother of the Year in 1959, and many benefited from her love of children. She was one of the most eclectic personalities we have ever had the privilege of knowing. She is loved, and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions Hospice, 12040 Raymond Ct., Huntley IL 60142.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
