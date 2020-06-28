Antoinette "Toni" Louise Lombardo, 91, of Windham, NH passed away on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at the All American Assisted Living in Londonderry, NH.



She was born on January 27, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Anastasia "Angela" (Del Core) and Giovanni "John" Raimondi. Antoinette was raised in the Chicago area and attended local schools. She married the love of her life, Dominic Lombardo on October 23, 1948.



Antoinette spent most of her career working as a Buyer for Alden's stores. She also worked at the Waterford Crystal Showroom in the Merchandise Market of Chicago.



She spent many winters in Sarasota, Florida and she moved to New Hampshire in 2015.



Antoinette enjoyed doing needle work such as, crewel, embroidery, and needlepoint. She was also an avid reader.



Antoinette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Donna Lombardo of Windham, NH; her granddaughter, Adrienne Procaccini and her husband Matthew; her great-granddaughter, Ivy Procaccini; as well as her nieces, Susan Festa (Joseph), Angela Gatto (Larry), and Anita Karr (Roger), and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Dominic Lombardo and her siblings, Francesco "Frank", Nicola "Nick", and Angelina "Lena" Styler, and her nephew Nicholas Styler.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104.





