Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Antoinette M. Cittadino Obituary
Antoinette M. "Mrs. Deno" (nee Frangella), age 96, passed away on October 31, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Eugene (Deno). Beloved mother of Carol (late Pasquale) Miceli, Eugene (Elizabeth) and Dominic (Barbara) Cittadino. Loving grandmother of Angela, Lisa, Rafael, Sienna, Anna and Dominic. Daughter of the late Carmine and the late Paulina Frangella. Dear sister of Roseanne (Joseph) Gardner, preceded in death by siblings Frank (Ida) Petreust, Peter (Esther) Frangella, Theresa (Charles) Palesh, Louis (Margaret) Frangella, John (Patricia) Frangella. Sister-in-law of Lillian (late Paul) DeBartolo, late Alfred (late Marion) Cittadino, late Alvira (late Charles) VanHessen. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
