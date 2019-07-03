Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Antoinette R. Manczak, nee Motto, 97, dearly beloved wife of the late Daniel G.; most loving mother of Andrew J., Mary Rose C. and Mary Angela; cherished daughter of the late Michael M. and Rose (nee Izzo) Motto; devoted sister of the late Rosaria M. (Frank J.) Csar, Salvatore A., MD (Jean E.) Motto and Ralph J., DDS (Dorothy A.) Motto; fond sister-in-law of the late Peter E. (Anna Clare), Richard F. (Irene), Andrew J. and Leonard S. (Margaret) Manczak, and Loretta M. (John) Brania and Dorothy M. (Martin) Kluch; caring aunt and grand-aunt of many. An educator in the Chicago Public Schools for eleven years before her marriage, our beloved mother died peacefully at home in the company of her family. Visitation Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edna Church 2525 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
