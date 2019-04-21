|
|
Antoinette Pisano nee LaMantia, passed away April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Loving father of Joseph (Linda), Patrick (Kathy), the late Anthony. Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Maria LaMantia. Fond grandmother of Joe, Michael, Maryann, Kayla, Kristen Anthony. Great grandmother of five. Dear youngest sister of ten. Fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin Wednesday, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home then proceed to St. Celestine Church, Elmwood Park, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019