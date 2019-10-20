|
|
Antoinette Shapiro, age 94, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Brookdale Fort Myers The Colony, Fort Myers. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Charles Shapiro. Loving mother of Larry Shapiro, William Runyan, Ken Shapiro and Jessica Bathurst: loving aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
Graveside service Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road (Sec. IV Carmel), Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019