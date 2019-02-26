|
(nee Brieske) – beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Robert Jr. (Susan), Keith (Robin), Kevin, Nancy (Edmundo) Escutia and Cheryl Shuttleworth; proud and cherished grandmother of Robb, Jillian, Aidan, Kevin (Denise) , Michael, Jacob, Jackson (Michaela Wurl), Juliana, Alejandra, Clayton, Edmundo and Matthew; great grandmother of Allison, Khloe and Charlie. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Thursday, lying in state from 9-10 a.m. at St. Joseph Village 4021 W. Belmont. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill. In lieu of flowers donations to the or St. Joseph Village would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
