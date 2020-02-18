Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map

Antoinette Veronica Cozzi

Antoinette Veronica Cozzi Obituary
Antoinette V. "Toni" Cozzi nee Poulopoulos beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of John (Kimberly), Joseph (Laura), Valerie O'Bryan, Frank (Paul Rauch) and the late Anthony Cozzi; dear grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 11; fond sister of Anna "Babe" Sackelson, George (Beverly "Cookie") Poulos, and the late Peter, Angeline "Dolly", John & Nicholas Poulopoulos, Christine Cozzi & Emily "Toots" Pleasant; aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 3-9 p.m. with funeral services Thursday 10 a.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
