|
|
Antoinette V. "Toni" Cozzi nee Poulopoulos beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of John (Kimberly), Joseph (Laura), Valerie O'Bryan, Frank (Paul Rauch) and the late Anthony Cozzi; dear grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 11; fond sister of Anna "Babe" Sackelson, George (Beverly "Cookie") Poulos, and the late Peter, Angeline "Dolly", John & Nicholas Poulopoulos, Christine Cozzi & Emily "Toots" Pleasant; aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 3-9 p.m. with funeral services Thursday 10 a.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020