|
|
Antoinette Viola nee Aredia, 91, beloved wife of the late Frank G. Viola, dearest daughter of the late Frank and the late Mary, nee Abruzzo, Aredia; dearest sister of the late Joseph Aredia and the late Jay (the late Ginny) Aredia; dearest aunt of Frank (Cheryl) Aredia and the late William (Kim) Aredia and the late Thomas Aredia; adoring great aunt of Karen, Rachel, Nick and Sarah; loving aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews; and a great cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Jude, Purple Heart or . Visitation Friday from 9AM to 11AM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; Mass 11:30 AM at St. Priscilla Church, 6949 W. Addison, Chicago, IL; Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019