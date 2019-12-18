Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
6949 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Viola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Viola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Viola Obituary
Antoinette Viola nee Aredia, 91, beloved wife of the late Frank G. Viola, dearest daughter of the late Frank and the late Mary, nee Abruzzo, Aredia; dearest sister of the late Joseph Aredia and the late Jay (the late Ginny) Aredia; dearest aunt of Frank (Cheryl) Aredia and the late William (Kim) Aredia and the late Thomas Aredia; adoring great aunt of Karen, Rachel, Nick and Sarah; loving aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews; and a great cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Jude, Purple Heart or . Visitation Friday from 9AM to 11AM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL; Mass 11:30 AM at St. Priscilla Church, 6949 W. Addison, Chicago, IL; Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum, Des Plaines, IL; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
Download Now