Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Antoinette Windsor Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Windsor, nee Hahn, age 91, beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Jeffrey (Cindy), Jennifer (Kenneth) Lechner and the late Bernard (the late Shelly); cherished grandmother of Eric (Amy), Jeffrey (Nicole) Windsor, Christopher Lechner, Abigail (Quinton) Ford, and Bernard, Bryan (Annette) Windsor; great-grandmother of Blake and Carter, Windsor, Jace and Tyler Windsor, Evelyn and Benjamin Windsor, and Olivia Shults; dear sister of Maryann (the late Robert)Hansen; also, nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m., at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave., Darien, where funeral service will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. Int. Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
