|
|
Antoinette "Gari" Zott, 88, was called to her eternal home on March 9, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, on July 18, 1931 to Carmine and Anna (nee Colella) Grimaldi. Gari worked on Wall Street as a secretary and later enjoyed a 20-year career as a realtor in Chicago's northern suburbs. Gari was the loving mother of Deb (Steve) Carr, Rich (Beth) Zott and David (Elizabeth) Zott; cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Douglas (Alexis), Ricky (Tu), Michael, Joshuah, Alexandra, Aubrey (Trey), and Christopher; dear sister of Robert (Rosemary) Grimaldi and the late Allie (Juddy) Grimaldi; and treasured aunt and friend of many. Gari was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18th at Faith Lutheran Church, 680 W. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service. Interment is private. The family wants to thank The Springs of Vernon Hills for all the kind and loving care they gave Gari, and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate attention to her needs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html in loving memory of Gari Zott or the . Information: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL www.wenbanfh.com or 847/234-0022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 19 to Apr. 2, 2020