Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Antointette Courtney
Antoinette "Toni" "Fifi" Courtney (nee Amato), age 92, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1997, formerly of Chicago, Cicero and Naperville, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL. She was born June 2, 1927 in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 9:00-10:30 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.

Prayers and final viewing will begin Thursday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
