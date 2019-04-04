|
Anton George "Tony" Heller, 87, of Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, formerly of Riverside. Beloved husband of Dawn. Loving brother of the late Margaret (late Clarence, Jr.) Novak. Devoted aunt of Greta (Stephen) Disette, Sandra Petersen and Clarence Novak. Tony was right offensive tackle at Riverside-Brookfield High School, where he also played basketball and baseball. He also played sports at Miami of Ohio for one year, and at Carlaton College, where he also was a proctor. He then attended the American Academy of Fine Arts, where he earned a degree in Fine Arts. Tony also loved cats! There will be Celebration of Friendship and Family at 10am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Plymouth Place (Dole Hall), LaGrange Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019