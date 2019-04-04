Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Plymouth Place (Dole Hall)
LaGrange Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton Heller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton George "Tony" Heller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anton George "Tony" Heller Obituary
Anton George "Tony" Heller, 87, of Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, formerly of Riverside. Beloved husband of Dawn. Loving brother of the late Margaret (late Clarence, Jr.) Novak. Devoted aunt of Greta (Stephen) Disette, Sandra Petersen and Clarence Novak. Tony was right offensive tackle at Riverside-Brookfield High School, where he also played basketball and baseball. He also played sports at Miami of Ohio for one year, and at Carlaton College, where he also was a proctor. He then attended the American Academy of Fine Arts, where he earned a degree in Fine Arts. Tony also loved cats! There will be Celebration of Friendship and Family at 10am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Plymouth Place (Dole Hall), LaGrange Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now