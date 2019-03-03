Home

Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Dr. Anton P. "Tony" Lysy

Dr. Anton P. "Tony" Lysy
Sept. 2, 1942 - Feb. 13, 2019After a three-month battle with sepsis, Tony Lysy passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ, with his longtime partner, Diane Smith, by his side. For many years, he was Dean of Studies at the Theosophical Society in America in Wheaton, IL, taught summer classes at Far Horizons in Kings Canyon National Park, CA, lectured nationally, and wrote for Quest magazine. He was also an important contributor to the 1993 Parliament of the World's Religions. His many students and friends will remember his great intellect, wisdom, and sense of humor. And all those who loved him will treasure memories of his incredible generosity of spirit. He leaves behind his son, Austin Lysy (Chicago) who was the pride of his life, his sister, Marianne Oort-Lissy (Wassenaar, The Netherlands), and his nephews, Marc, Maarten, and Tigger, and their families. Funeral arrangements were private. Hold gently the memories with peace and love in your heart. To leave a condolence or to share a memory please visit www.VistosoFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
