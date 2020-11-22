1/
Antone Gualandri
Antone "Tony" Gualandri, 79, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Highland Park/Highwood, passed away on November 17, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. Beloved husband of Barbara nee Brotman; loving father of Audrey (Joe Pellam); dear brother of Susan (Fred) Fiocchi and the late Fred (Mary) Gualandri; fond uncle to Dino (Teresa), the late Jill, and Gina (Russell); adored great uncle to Natale, Henry, and Rocco and cherished grandfather to his precious Harley. Employed by Ravinia Plumbing and Lake Shore Country Club for many years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Associations National Headquarters 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601. For information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
