Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine Our Lady of Pompeii
1224 W. Lexington St.
View Map
Antonette "Babe" Lanzito


Antonette "Babe" Lanzito Obituary
Antonette "Babe" Lanzito (nee Monaco) born July 8, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony"; cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Teresa (nee Grieco); caring mother of Joseph (Roselyn), Tomasina (Donald) Perry, and Leonard (Angel); loving grandmother of Maria (Dale) Crigley, Jeanette (David) Fitzgerald, Michalene, Leonard Jr. C.F.D. (Margherita), Marissa (Michael DeBrizzo), Dr. Alicia Lanzito, Dino, Anthony (Mary), and Deanna; dearest great grandmother of Donald Perry, Christopher Bono, Hans Joseph, Kristian Maxx, Maverik Bud Melges, David, Daisy, Duffy Fitzgerald, James and Georgia DeBrizzo, Melissa and Meghan Crigley; devoted sister to the late Sr. Mary Eugenia M.F.I.C., Frank (Rosaleen), Salvatore "Sal P." (Emily), Carmen "Kayo" (Annette), and Dora (Carmelo "Nick") Nicastro; cherished daughter in law of the late Joseph and Tomasina (nee De Mase); dear sister in law of the late Leonard "Leo" (Johanna), Daniel (Angela), Emily (Daniel) Diasio, and childhood friend to sister in law Phyllis (the late Louis) Reda; treasured friend and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Life-long member of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii formerly Our Lady of Pompeii Parish where she served as a member of the Mother's Club and the Auxiliary. Visitation Tue 3:00pm – 9:00pm at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Family and friends are to meet at the Shrine Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington St. for mass Wed at 10:00am. Int: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shrine Our Lady of Pompeii in her name. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
