Antonia A. Martinez (Almendarez) (13 October, 1924), age 96, passed into the spiritual world in Chicago, on 19 October 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Laredo, Texas. Beloved wife of the late Jose Roman Martinez, Sr. for 67 years. Daughter of the late Felix and Valentina Almendarez (Contreras). Adored sister of four siblings. Dear mother of five, loving Grandmother of eight; Great-Grandmother of 10; Great, Great-Grandmother of three. She was a loving, friendly and religious woman who enjoyed life with family and friends. Visitation: 3PM-8PM, Sunday, 11/01/20, at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL, 10 visitors at a time with "required" masks and social distancing. Funeral Mass, 11:30 AM, Monday, 11/02/20, St. Michael's Church-Old Towne, 1633 N. Cleveland, Chicago, IL, with "required" masks and social distancing. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, burial site, at 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL. Sign guest book at www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, donate to: www.Arthritis.org
, 312-625-1561, Arthritis Foundation
; or BrightFocus
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.Support.BrightFocus
.org, 800-437-2423, BrightFocus Foundation
.