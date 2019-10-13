|
(Laverne) Antonia Alexandra McDill, 70, was born October 2, 1948, in Lake Village, Arkansas, and passed away September 27, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved only child of Thelma Nesmith and Joel A. McDill, Jr. who predeceased her, she is survived by many cousins and their families throughout the country and New Zealand. Toni is remembered by scores of lifelong friends as loyal, loving and kind and is already deeply missed. A celebration of her life will be held in Chicago in early 2020. Toni attended Lake Village and All Saints Episcopal School in Mississippi. She studied at The Ray Vogue School of Photography and earned a B.A. in film from Columbia College in Chicago. She worked as a successful photographer and multi-media producer, talent director and director, as well as bartender and private investigator.
Toni was Chicago's Leading Female Magician and served as president of The Wizard's Club of Chicago. During her 30 year professional career, she was a member of the Society of American Magicians, The Houdini Club and the International Magicians Society. She won many awards, including the Beyond The Five Senses E.S.P. Award, the Bob Sharpe Stage Contest Trophy, and two-time winner of the Roy Blass Close-Up Magic Contest.
Toni was a prolific writer, producing such varied works as poetry collections, plays, novellas, and erotica. Her final work is a family cookbook of Southern recipes called Y'all Gonna' Love This: My Southern Comforts. Her works are listed under A.A. McDill on Amazon books, and include such titles as Tell Me A Story, Linen Made of Ashes, Leaving Skokie in Ten Minutes, and Night's Glow.
Toni cared deeply about all animals and especially adored the cats, rabbits and guinea pigs with whom she shared her home over the years. They were well-loved members of her family. Toni was a staunch champion of animal rights throughout her life and volunteered her time and energy at two local no-kill rescue organizations in Chicago. You can honor Toni's memory by making donations to touchedbyananimal.org and friendsofpetraits.com in her name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019