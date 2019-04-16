Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIA AZZONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIA AZZONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTONIA AZZONE Obituary
age 94 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Michael (Connie), late Francis, late Giovanni, Gerald (Linda) and Nicola (Holly). Fond grandmother, great and great great grandmother of many. Visitation Thurs., April 18, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Fri., April 19, 2019 8:30-9:30 AM at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, blessing at 10:00 AM. Entombment Ascension Cemetery. (847) 432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now