|
|
age 94 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Michael (Connie), late Francis, late Giovanni, Gerald (Linda) and Nicola (Holly). Fond grandmother, great and great great grandmother of many. Visitation Thurs., April 18, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Fri., April 19, 2019 8:30-9:30 AM at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, blessing at 10:00 AM. Entombment Ascension Cemetery. (847) 432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019