|
|
Antonia "Toni" Bartz, nee Meskinis. Age 86. Of Tulsa, OK., formerly of Chicago, IL. Devoted wife of the late Robert Bartz. Loving mother of Bob(Cindy) Bartz and the late Steve(Kimbra) Bartz. Cherished grandmother of 4 and greatgrandmother of 6. Toni was also preceeded in death by her parents, Mike(Antonia) Bartz, and her brother John Meskinis. Toni was formerly employed at Holy Cross Hospital, Draugas Lithuanian Newspaper, and Central Steel & Wire Co. Relatives and friends will gather Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL. 60638 for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019