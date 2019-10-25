Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church
1207 River Rd.
Lincolnshire, IL
View Map
Resources
Antonia Papas Obituary
Antonia Papas, age 73, of Lake Bluff passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019. She was born in Neohori Zaharo, Greece. Beloved wife of Nick; dear sister-in-law of Gus and Kathy Papas of Lake Bluff; beloved sister of Gregory Neofotistos of Greece; dear aunt of Constantina Boufis and Christopher Papas of Lake Bluff, Jimmy Kentros of Superior, WI, and Eleni (Panayoti) Karalis, Anotnia Karalis, Fotini Karalis (Godchild), Theodoris Karalis and many other nieces and nephews in Greece; beloved Yiayia of Yanni, Constantine and Katerina Boufis. Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 with a Trisagion (Prayer Service) at 7 p.m. at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park. Family and friends will gather on Monday at Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 River Rd., Lincolnshire for a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. Info - Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
