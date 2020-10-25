Antonina "Toni" Petrak, nee Pinto, age 91, beloved wife of the late Russell H. Petrak; loving mother of Dr. Russell M. (Susan) and Dr. Richard (Kathleen), cherished grandmother of Allison Petrak (Jay Mullen), Stephen (Emily) Petrak, Robert (Vanessa) Petrak, Joseph Petrak, Alexander Petrak and David Petrak. Great grandmother of Kinley, Conor, and Isla. Dearest sister of Salvatore Pinto and Anthony Pinto and the late Rosalie (late Russell) Lipari. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral service are private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Our Lady of Peace Food Pantry, 701 Plainfield Road, Darien, IL 60561 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com