Antonina P. Petrak
Antonina "Toni" Petrak, nee Pinto, age 91, beloved wife of the late Russell H. Petrak; loving mother of Dr. Russell M. (Susan) and Dr. Richard (Kathleen), cherished grandmother of Allison Petrak (Jay Mullen), Stephen (Emily) Petrak, Robert (Vanessa) Petrak, Joseph Petrak, Alexander Petrak and David Petrak. Great grandmother of Kinley, Conor, and Isla. Dearest sister of Salvatore Pinto and Anthony Pinto and the late Rosalie (late Russell) Lipari. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral service are private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Our Lady of Peace Food Pantry, 701 Plainfield Road, Darien, IL 60561 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Angelena Swetland
October 23, 2020
I am sad that the bright and loving presence of Toni will be absent. I am sorry for the pain this will cause you. I send the grace I can engender to you. Love, Bess-Catherine
Bess-Catherine McCord
Friend
