Antonio Galindo, 81, of Aurora, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 P.M. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL, 60506. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 308 High Street, Aurora, IL, 60505. Interment will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery.
For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019