Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:15 AM
St Procopius Church
1641 S Allport St
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St Procopius Church
1641 S Allport St
Chicago, IL
Antonio Loredo Obituary
Antonio Loredo, 99, of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Inez Loredo; dear father of Natividad (Juanita) Loredo and Maria Alicia (Antonio) Rodríguez; grumpy Grandpa of Adam, Amanda, Inez, Gabriel, Natalie, Ana, Iris; adoring great-grandpa of Alexis. Visitation Thursday, 3-9p.m. at Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL. Prayers Friday, 9:15 a.m., Mass 10a.m. at St Procopius Church, 1641 S Allport St, Chicago. Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
