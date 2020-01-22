|
Antonio Loredo, 99, of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Inez Loredo; dear father of Natividad (Juanita) Loredo and Maria Alicia (Antonio) Rodríguez; grumpy Grandpa of Adam, Amanda, Inez, Gabriel, Natalie, Ana, Iris; adoring great-grandpa of Alexis. Visitation Thursday, 3-9p.m. at Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL. Prayers Friday, 9:15 a.m., Mass 10a.m. at St Procopius Church, 1641 S Allport St, Chicago. Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020