Antonio Lucas Garcia, beloved husband of the late Graciela, loving father of Eumelia "Maggie" (Efrain) Vega, Antonio (Beth), Maria De Los Angeles "Tita", Ric (the late Martha Gail) Garcia, devoted son of the late Santiago and Cira Eloisa Garcia, cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9, dear brother of the late Santiago Garcia. Visitation Monday 10 am until time of prayers12 pm at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. going to St. Simeon Church for 12:30 p.m mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019