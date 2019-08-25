Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Simeon Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Lucas Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Lucas Garcia Obituary
Antonio Lucas Garcia, beloved husband of the late Graciela, loving father of Eumelia "Maggie" (Efrain) Vega, Antonio (Beth), Maria De Los Angeles "Tita", Ric (the late Martha Gail) Garcia, devoted son of the late Santiago and Cira Eloisa Garcia, cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9, dear brother of the late Santiago Garcia. Visitation Monday 10 am until time of prayers12 pm at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. going to St. Simeon Church for 12:30 p.m mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
Download Now