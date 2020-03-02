|
Antonio Marquez, Korean War Veteran, age 88. Loving husband of Edilia, nee Diaz; adored father of Nereida (Leo) Echevarria, Anselmo (Lourdes) Marquez, Christine (Charles) Nutile, Lydia (Patrick) Conroy, and Antonio Jr. (Anne) Marquez; devoted son of the late Anselmo and Dolores, nee Lopez; cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Rita of Cascia Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to asalutetoourheroes.com would be appreciated Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. For info (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020